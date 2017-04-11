Upbeat night will take fans back to Beatlemania

Beatlemania will come back to the Fylde next month in a new show from The Upbeat Beatles.

The tribute moptop band will recreate those heady days in ‘From Moptop To Rooftop’, packed with the hit songs that changed a generation.

Fans will get a chance to relive the summer night of August 25 1962, when the Fab Four played Fleetwood’s Marine Hall, as the tribute act plays on Friday, May 12.

A spokesman said: “From the depths of Liverpool’s Cavern Club all the way up to that famous rooftop on The Apple Building, The Upbeat Beatles (pictured) will take you on a journey that is the story of The Beatles through their songs.

“It’ll have you tapping your feet from the opening bars, dancing in the aisles and screaming like you did (or would have!) in ’62.

“With 13 guitars, five costume changes, great vocals and close harmonies, teamed with a driving backbeat, The Upbeat Beatles will give you a night you’ll never forget.”

The Upbeat Beatles have a hard-earned reputation for authenticity and attention to detail, that has seen them play to audiences including the Jordanian Royal Family, Hollywood film actor Michael Douglas and the Prime Minister of China and, more recently, The Lord Mayor of London.

Tickets cost £18.

To book call the box office 01253 887693 or visit www.marinehall.co.uk