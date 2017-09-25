Viva Blackpool's new scheme to boost links between businesses and venue

Entertainment venue Viva Blackpool is inviting businesses to sign up to its new VIPartners benefits scheme.

VIPartner businesses can book online tickets for Viva’s year-round programme of shows, earning commission and special credits.

Managing director Martin Heywood said: “We’ve been working behind the scenes on the VIPartners scheme for some time and we’re sure that it will be a win for both Viva and the business who get involved.

“The new system gives our VIPartners a streamlined way of booking tickets for our shows online, automatically giving the customer the best seats available and earning the business owner a commission.

“We believe that this is a strongest partnership offer in the resort, particularly for hoteliers, and we’re really looking forward to seeing other local businesses get in the Viva Vegas spirit with us.”

As well as earning a five per cent commission on tickets booked and benefiting from a discounted rate (typically 15 per cent), business owners will also receive credits which can be redeemed against a tickets, drinks and dining packages and even advertising opportunities within the Viva complex.

VIPartners will also receive a marketing pack to help boost their commission earning opportunities, as well as being invited to special launches and private events.

For more information call Julie Holland on 01253 297297.