Sir Lindsay Hoyle MP officially opening West Way Sports Hub, with Mayor of Chorley, Councillor Steve Holgate and players from partner clubs

Sir Lindsay said: “I have always championed the need for better sporting facilities and I would like to congratulate Chorley Council for placing significant investment in the sports hub in addition to attracting funding from its partners.

"I am sure that local sports clubs and participants will take full advantage of the West Way Sports Hub."

The council's new sports' facility was made possible thanks to a grant of £647,595 from the Premier League, The FA and Government’s Football Foundation.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle MP and Mayor of Chorley, Councillor Steve Holgate, with Chorley Athletics & Triathlon Club

Guests from Chorley Council, the Football Association, Astley Village Parish Council and representatives from partner sports' clubs gathered at the new West Way Sports Hub to see it opened.

Councillor Peter Wilson, Deputy Leader of Chorley Council, said: “We have worked closely with funding partners over the last couple of years to bring our ambitious plans for this facility to life.

"Sport is so beneficial for both physical and mental health, so having these first-class facilities here in Chorley for all ages to use is really important.”

The hub, with changing facilities, a 3G pitch and improved grass pitches, is also home to a compact athletics track (which includes sprint lanes, a long jump pit, storage containers and additional floodlighting).

Sir Lindsay Hoyle MP and Mayor of Chorley, Councillor Steve Holgate, with players from Brinscall Village Juniors FC

The track was used at the opening event by Chorley Athletics & Triathlon Club.

Lee Boyer, Head of Facilities and Investment, Lancashire FA, said: “We are delighted to have this new hub in place, making an enormous, positive impact on the football community throughout Chorley.

“It will also contribute not only to the aspirations, as recognised in our work with partners across the borough, to identify football facility improvement, via Chorley’s Local Football Facilities Plan, but our ongoing determination throughout the county, to see significantly enhanced and high quality facilities established, where people of all ages and abilities can engage in football.

“This continued partnership with our local football family, Chorley Council and the Football Foundation will no doubt see the West Way Sports Hub provide a greatly needed platform to sustain and grow the sport.”

The new 3G football pitch at West Way Sports Hub

Guests were able to watch children from some of the facility’s partner clubs be the first to play football on the new pitch.

Partner clubs include Euxton Girls FC, Brinscall Village Juniors FC, Gillibrand Warriors FC, Chorley Wanderers FC, Astley & Buckshaw JFC and Chorley Athletics & Triathlon Club.

The hub is being prepared to welcome football training sessions and match play from September 4.

Staff are being recruited to allow the site to open to the wider public in October/November.

Planning consent for the development was granted in late 2019 with a separate application being granted at a later date for a council funded compact athletics track.

Work started at the site located between Westway and Chancery Road in Astley Village in July 2020.

Future plans for West Way Sports Hub include new footpaths around the grass pitches and a new playground to be built next to the pavilion to be supported by the Astley Village Parish Council.

People wanting to make a booking enquiry should email [email protected]