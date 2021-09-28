Enjoy discovering the real ale revolution in Chorley Picture: Getty Images

As the Chorley Guardian reflects on the 150 years since it first published, we're telling the stories which touch our community in our Chorley 150 series. Adrian Smith shares more thoughts on real ale in the borough

A few weeks ago I wrote about pubs serving quality real ale in the centre of Chorley but its not just in the centre of town that you can find these, but also in the outer areas and the neighbouring villages.

In fact, some of the best quality ale is to be found in these ‘country pubs’, making them well worth the effort to visit.

The Yew Tree in Heath Charnock ... the the beer terrace has stunning views. Picture courtesy of Adrian Smith.

The Prince of Wales on Cowling Brow has served a wide selection of Marston’s real ale for many years.

This is a very traditional multi-roomed pub with a pleasant beer garden and welcoming hosts.

Out in the countryside in Heath Charnock stands the Yew Tree.

This isolated country pub has a reputation for fine food, and in recent years has added real ale to it’s offering, with beers normally sourced from Blackedge Brewery in Horwich.

The Red Lion in Wheelton ... a great village pub. Picture courtesy of Adrian Smith

The beer terrace with stunning views over the surrounding countryside is a great place to down a pint or two on a sunny afternoon.

The Spinners Arms on Church Road in Adlington (known locally as the Bottom Spinners to differentiate it from the one on Railway Road), has a wide range of well kept ales from independent breweries and has been a Good Beer Guide regular for many years.

A new outlet, JR’s Ale House, is a new micropub only a couple of hundred yards away, with small rooms on three levels, giving a cosy feel and quality ale.

Heading north-east out of Chorley, at the top of Harpers Lane, is the Masons Arms.

The Dressers Arms in Wheelton has has risen phoenix like from the ashes. Picture courtesy of Adrian Smith

The pub hadn’t sold real ale for many years, but a new owner and a complete refurbishment, has turned this into a splendid venue, with bare stone walls, flagged floors and a cosy beer yard.

Six changing real ales are served, mainly from local breweries but always in excellent condition.

No wonder this pub was award the branch’s ‘Most Improved Pub of the Year’ award in 2018.

Our final two pubs are in the village of Wheelton, just a few miles out of town.

The Spinners Arms in Adlington is known locally as the Bottom Spinners Picture courtesy of Adrian Smith

The Dressers Arms has risen phoenix like from the ashes of a major fire a few years ago, and offers a mixture of good food and changing real ales in pleasant and comfortable surroundings.

Down in the lower village and opposite the clock tower, is the Red Lion.

The owners have used the lockdown closure to completely renovate the pub, and with gleaming white paintwork, new signage and the magnificent red painted stone lion on the roof, this now looks every inch what it is – a great village pub.

Up to eight changing real ales are served, covering a range of styles and always in excellent condition.

